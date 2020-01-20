VIP AUDIO 1/20 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Rocky Johnson remembered with an overview of his remarkable career from 1960s to 1980s, his place in wrestling history, his strengths and weaknesses, relationship with son Dwayne Johnson (51 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, Rocky Johnson is remembered with a an overview of his remarkable career from 1960s to 1980s, his place in wrestling history, his strengths and weaknesses, his top feuds, his relationship with son Dwayne Johnson, whether he’d succeed today with the skillset that served him during his decades in pro wrestling, and more.

