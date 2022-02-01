VIP AUDIO 1/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Potpourri edition – January’s wrestler of the month, Jumbo vs. Misawa, AC Mack, NOAH, Dragongate, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo for a potpourri edition of the show, hitting topics from all across the wrestling world, past and present. Alan looks back on an eventful but difficult January for the Japanese wrestling business, and some of the must-see matches that came out of it. This led to the Paradise having its first wrestler of the month crowned for 2022 in an impromptu new feature! On top of that we journey to the U.S. indies, and the South East specifically, to discuss AC Mack dethroning Alex Shelley to become IWTV Champion, the post-match promo, and the big angle that’s being kicked off as a result. And finally there’s a little bit of classic wrestling discussion as Alan finalizes his 5 Star Matches record book with a look at the Jumbo vs. Misawa rivalry.

