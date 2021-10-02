SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari (AD-FREE): WWE Draft analysis, on-site correspondents, Seth invading Edge's home, Lesnar-Reigns, more (133 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:13:20 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and on-site correspondents to discuss the WWE Draft’s first night in great depth, including assessing the order, what fresh match-ups could occur, and who might be next to be drafted on Monday. They also discuss the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar angle, the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match, the Seth Rollins home invasion of Edge and Beth Phoenix’s house, Crown Jewel’s line-up and hype, the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments, and more. They also talk with three on-site correspondents with details on what happened off live TV, crowd reactions, and the live show experience.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO