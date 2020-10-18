VIP AUDIO 10/17 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame 2020 ballot analysis, part two (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they take a look at the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame 2020 ballot and begin analysis. Discussion points include the modern era, Japanese, European, Mexico, and non-wrestler categories of candidates. Specific topics discussed are Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson, Bill Goldberg, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, and much, much more. To submit future questions for the traditional mailbag episodes, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!