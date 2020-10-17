News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/17 – WKPWP – Bob Backlund autobiography co-author interview (AD-FREE): (10-14-15) Fascinating in-depth look at Backlund’s remarkable career, insight into him as a person, writing process, WWWF history (107 min)

October 17, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest cohost PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell present an Interview Classic from Oct. 15, 2015 featuring Bob Backlund autobiography co-author Robert Miller who discusses going from fan to friend as he wrote definitive Backlund chronicle. This is a fascinating look into Backlund’s remarkable WWWF career, insight into him as a person, the writing process with Bob, and WWWF history.

