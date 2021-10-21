SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 10/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Hidden Gems of the G1 Climax, vol. 4. Naito, Marufuji, Omega, Okada, Ishii, and more of the names synonymous with the G1s of the Modern Golden Era (96 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:36:15 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Joey Bay for the final volume of the G1 Hidden Gems series. Yes, on the day that the 2021 G1 Climax rides off into the sunset, we pull down the curtains on what’s been an extremely rewarding series of shows here in the Paradise. Alan and Joey focus their attention more on the modern G1s in this closing chapter, with a look at six bouts from the era that the G1 Climax started hitting a whole new level of quality and consistency. We dip into 2014 and 2016 twice each, and also hit up 2012 and 2013 along the way. In this show we see some of the names most associated with the G1s of this period, and look at matches you may have forgotten all about. From Mr. G1 Tomohiro Ishii to returning outsider Naomichi Marufuji, from The Rainmaker to The Ace, no stone is left unturned as we unearth our final set of Hidden Gems!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO