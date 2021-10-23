VIP AUDIO 10/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with DDP about Goldberg’s return, Goldberg early memories, recent WWE appearances + bonus Justin Credible SD analysis (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (10-20-2016) with Diamond Dallas Page, including his thoughts on Goldberg’s appearance on Raw on Monday, early Goldberg memories, the making of his new DDP DVD, Jake Roberts, his favorite two matches of his career, and more including live callers and email questions.

Then in a bonus segment, former WWF wrestler and ECW Champion Justin Credible joins Wade to discuss the Oct. 18, 2021 Smackdown with callers including the James Ellsworth vs. A.J. Styles main event, Curt Hawkins’ debut, the Nikki Bella-Carmella segment, Baron Corbin’s crushing of Jack Swagger, and more. At the end of the show they also talk Goldberg’s debut on Raw and the challenge of syncing up social media activity with on-air characters and how WWE and wrestlers could serve fans by getting on the same page.

