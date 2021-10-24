News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/23 – WKH – Charlotte-Becky backstage confrontation details and locker room reaction plus full review of AEW Dynamite including Cody being booed (41 min.)

October 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 10/23 – WKH - Charlotte-Becky backstage confrontation details and locker room reaction plus full review of AEW Dynamite including Cody being booed (41 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller details the Charlotte-Becky Lynch backstage confrontation after Smackdown on Friday night with locker room reaction and frame-by-frame analysis of the points on TV where things went differently than planned. Then, a full review of AEW Dynamite including Cody being booed against Malikai Black.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021