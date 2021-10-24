SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol (AD-FREE): Cody booed, on-site reports including post-show happenings, Tourney Speculation, live callers (139 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:18:55 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite, which included trying to figure out why Cody Rhodes was heavily and relentlessly booed by the Orlando crowd in his main event match against Malikai Black. Also, Kenny Omega’s low-rent one-liners, Hangman Page’s weak follow-up to last week’s stellar promo, speculation on where the two tournaments are headed, MJF’s promo, Lance Archer landing on his head and whether the match should have continued, and more with live callers. Also, an in-depth conversation with two on-site correspondents with details on what happened with C.M. Punk, Tony Khan, and others after Dynamite ended, Archer’s trip to the back after his injury, crowd size, vitriol toward Cody, pre-show taping, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO