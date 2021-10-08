News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): When will Brandi’s TBS Title reign end, ranking worst crowd chants, MJF-Darby, Jesse Ventura’s career, Cody’s vow, Impact over NXT, MLW, more (105 min.)

October 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

  • Does AEW have to invest in their marketing budget to reach new fans, not the echo chamber that is pro wrestling social media?
  • Do Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone from MLW have a chance to big stars in a bigger promotion, and why are they still in MLW?
  • Is it more or less important now for Cody to keep his stipulation of no AEW Title shots?
  • Would it greatly damage AEW’s goodwill with fans to have Brandi Rhodes win the Women’s Title? And can Todd create a credible scenario for Brandi to win the title?
  • Are there some fans waiting to commit to AEW to be sure they’re going to be around long-term, and how much do big name signings actually help them?
  • What would Jesse Ventura’s career have been like if he wasn’t forced to retire when he did?
  • Is Vince McMahon more of a mastermind than he gets credit for considering he didn’t rush into a bidding war for Bryan Danielson and C.M. Punk considering AEW’s mere modest ratings growth since then?
  • How will WWE line up the women’s titles on both brands post-draft?
  • Did Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III really deserve negative four-stars?
  • Shouldn’t babyfaces have morals and abide by them, and is Sting violating that?
  • Does Hangman Page need to stop hemming and hawing and just cut the promo of his life about going after Kenny Omega for the AEW Title?
  • Rank the most annoying crowd chants.
  • Is there a historical precedent for a wrestling promoter being as cool with Hangman Page’s paternity leave as Tony Khan was.
  • What’s wrong with MJF going to the dark places he went in hyping his feud with Darby Allin?
  • After winning the TBS Title, how long will Brandi Rhodes’s reign last?
  • Shouldn’t AEW make some profit before signing a wrestler like Bobby Fish?
  • Will St. Louis get Full Gear or another big event as a make-good?
  • A listener who details transitioning from being a WWE loyalist to NXT to AEW.
  • Shouldn’t U.S. fans stop whining about the timeslot for Crown Jewel?
  • How much do you think an understanding of cults and religious fanaticism help illuminate hardcore wrestling fans relationship to the product?
  • Will Todd change his mind about the quality of AEW’s entrance themes?
  • Does Impact deserve to move ahead of NXT on wrestling fans’ priority list?
  • Is it really possible the median age of NXT viewers is 62, as reported?

