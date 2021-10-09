News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 12 (16 min.)

October 9, 2021

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 12 (16 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the twelfth night of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as block leaders Okada and Cobb try keeping pace with each other with EVIL lurking just behind. Also, a preview for night 14. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

