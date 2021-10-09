VIP AUDIO 10/9 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: It’s a grind – Artistic analysis of this year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax tournament (45 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? New Japan’s G1 Climax 31 tournament. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the current progress of the tournament with specific discussion points including the successful production in terms of conveying tone, Kevin Kelly on commentary, the flat nature of not having unique matchups or stars to lean on, specific individual tournament performance analysis on Zack Sabre Jr., Okada, Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Shingo Takagi, and more. Enjoy!

