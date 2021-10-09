VIP AUDIO 10/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (5 Yrs. Ago) Radio host and author John Arezzi talks with Wade about Lesnar-Goldberg report, evolution of how promoters have delivered wrestling to fans, live calls (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (10-5-2016) with long-time pro wrestling radio show host and book author John Arezzi about the reported Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match set for Survivor Series and the prospects of Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match. They also delve into the changes in how pro wrestling delivers its product to fans over the decades to put in perspective WWE Network in its early stages. They also take live calls on a range of current events stemming from Raw and Smackdown.

