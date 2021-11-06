VIP AUDIO 11/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (11-5-16) Interview with Roxy Astor of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and then Bruce & Travis talk current events (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Nov. 4 and 5 episodes. First up is Jim Valley taking it back to the ’80s with the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on Saturday Morning Wrestling. The Park Avenue Knockout Roxy Astor talks about her experiences auditioning, training, and living in Las Vegas as a “GLOW Girl.” She talks about David McClane, Tiffany Million, Ivory, and more.

Then Bruce Mitchell & Travis Bryant, along with an eclectic assortment of callers, take to the Livecast to discuss heels like Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and David Otunga. Can Bill Corgan still leverage control of TNA? A week later, what was the real main event of Hell in a Cell? And most importantly, when is Live! not Live!?

