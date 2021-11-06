SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with Steve Austin about Seth's lack of character hook, his awkward interview with Dean Ambrose, Rousey, Goldberg, more plus Gabe Sapolsky talks Evolve (100 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:39:53 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (11-3-2016). He interviews Gabe Sapolsky for the first 30 minutes and then Steve Austin for the next 75 minutes. Sapolsky, VIP of Talent Relations and Creative for EVOLVE and WNN, discusses the FloSlam streaming affiliation and what it means to indy wrestling and the development of talent, WWE’s reaction, who his top stars are, what the marketing will be, and more. Then Steve Austin joins Wade to talk a lot of current events including evaluating the main event programs and wrestlers in WWE and what is working and not working, plus Goldberg’s return, Miz finding his way, the awkward Dean Ambrose interview on WWE Network, his Kurt Angle interview, the prospects of a Shawn Michaels vs. A.J. Styles, thoughts on Charlotte, and then some UFC talk about Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey at the end. Plus, he gets listeners ready for CMT’s “Broken Skull Challenge” that starts up again with new episodes on CMT on Nov. 13.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO