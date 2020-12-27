VIP AUDIO 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Deep Dive Holiday Mailbag with Chris Maitland discussing Young Lions, AEW/NXT wrestlers to watch in 2021, can Miz be a top guy with one tweak, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is a mailbag/tweetbag edition, co-hosted by Chris Maitland. Rich and Chris open with a discussion of the late Brodie Lee, then discuss New Japan’s changing Young Lions, where they see the Miz, STARDOM and what needs to be done by Bushiroad, whether the quest for five-star matches has lead to a dearth of good talkers, and more.

