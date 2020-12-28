VIP AUDIO 12/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (12-28-10) Keller & Powell talk Punk-Nexus, Hardy legal situation, DiBiase downfall, upside of Sheamus, Miz, Ziggler, Swagger, Barrett upsides (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (12-28-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Raw from the night before, the apparent C.M. Punk-Nexus reveal, Jeff Hardy legal situation, Ted DiBiase Jr.’s downfall, upsides for Sheamus, Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, Wade Barrett upsides, and other Raw topics. Non-Raw topics included what’s up with Paul Heyman, the prospects of a permanent third hour for Raw, some TNA talk including Robert Roode and James Storm singles potential in TNA, and more with live callers and emails.

