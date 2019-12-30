VIP AUDIO 12/29 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: AEW and TNA three months in with strengths and weaknesses so far, Raw’s squash match format, Fiend-Bryan, Lars Sullivan controversy, CWF Mid-Atlantic finale (83 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, Bruce and Wade discuss AEW and TNA three months in with strengths and weaknesses so far, WWE Monday Night Raw’s squash match format, The Fiend-Daniel Bryan storyline, Lars Sullivan pornography controversy, the Kris Statlander situation, New Japan leaving AXS TV, the CWF Mid-Atlantic finale, and some personal notes on Bruce’s 2019 and 2020.

