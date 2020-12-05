VIP AUDIO 12/4 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? NXT Takeover WarGames 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches featuring Team Shotzi Blackheart vs. Team Candice LeRae and the Undisputed Era vs. Team Pat McAfee. Other matches include Johnny Gargano vs. Damien Priest vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship, Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a strap match, and more. Enjoy!

