VIP AUDIO 2/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Omega & Kenta vs. Archer & Moxley, Darby vs. Janela, Sammy Guevara quits Inner Circle, Page outsmarts Hardy, more (26 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Kenny Omega & Kenta vs. Lance Archer & Jon Moxley, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela, Sammy Guevara quits Inner Circle, “Hangman” Page outsmarts Matt Hardy, Lee Johnson gets his first AEW win, The Acclaimed vs. Chris Jericho & MJF, and more.

