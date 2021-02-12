VIP AUDIO 2/11 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (8/8/1993): Keller and Schire interview Jim Cornette about his controversial decision to join the WWF while running SMW, plus discussion on Verne Gagne filing for bankruptcy, current events (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 8, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost wrestling historian George Schire. In this episode, Keller and Schire interview Jim Cornette about his controversial decision to join the WWF while running SMW, plus a discussion on Verne Gagne filing for bankruptcy with Schire and Mick Karch, live phone calls, current events, SummerSlam developments, and more.

