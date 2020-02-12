VIP AUDIO 2/11 – WKH – The News: Cena returning to Smackdown but for what, XFL ratings and what to look for, Raw ratings including Becky-Shayna influence, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA preview (16 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: John Cena returning to Smackdown and a look at what few options exist for him among current roster members, XFL ratings, Raw ratings including a sign of the Shayna-Becky biting angle drawing viewers, previews of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite, notes on NWA Power, and more.

