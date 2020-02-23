VIP AUDIO 2/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Sonya B joins to talk about her work in Women Love Wrestling, life on a Canadian reserve and the wrestling stories it allowed, her journey into writing and her future film work, more (53 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Sonya B joins to talk about her contribution to Women Love Wrestling, stories of wrestlers visiting her reserve as a kid, why Edge has such an important role in her youth, acceptance of some of the native wrestlers in the industry, her current work on a documentary covering Indigenous women being kidnapped in Canada, and Sonya’s film idea soon to come to fruition.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO