News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKH – The News: Wednesday AEW-NXT preview, Raw and Smackdown ratings, Moose’s presentation, Khan on Impact, AEW Dark talking points, more (23 min)

February 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including Raw and Smackdown viewership data, a preview of what’s advertised for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, some talking points from AEW Dark and Impact tonight, and a preview of the A&E series of documentaries on iconic WWE wrestlers.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021