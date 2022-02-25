VIP AUDIO 2/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Alan gets together with Benno of GRAPPL to talk the ROH Hall of Fame, 20 years after The Era of Honor Begins (107 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by GRAPPL’s Benno for part one of an all-encompassing (near four-hour) look at the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame and the 20 year anniversary of their first show. There’s nobody more qualified to talk such a topic than Benno with his ROH knowledge second to none, and he and Alan go deep here with their memories of the first class of the HOF – CM Punk, American Dragon, Samoa Joe, and The Briscoes. Classic matches, unforgettable moments, funny stories, and so much more in this first part. Plus, as a bonus, our reaction to the live breaking news of former ROH star Claudio Castagnoli becoming a free agent! Check it out and check in again on Monday for part two.

