VIP AUDIO 2/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Wells (AD-FREE): Lesnar and Reigns WrestleMania contract signing, Deville attacks Rousey, Sasha Banks and Naomi team up, McIntyre vs. Moss, more (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Kelly Wells from the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast and the “NXT Eight Years Back” VIP show to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emails. Discussion points include the successful presentations of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, pros and cons of a unified men’s world championship, reasons for Charlotte Flair vs. Rousey not clicking, Sasha Banks left out of WrestleMania, Vince McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show, and more. Enjoy!

