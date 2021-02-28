VIP AUDIO 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Culture critic and author Scarlett Harris returns to talk her book “A Diva Was a Female Version of a Wrestler,” her writing process, more (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Scarlett Harris returns to talk about her book “A Diva Was a Female Version of a Wrestler.” Scarlett talks about the inspiration for the book, erasure of key women from the history of WWE, the positives and negatives of the Lillian Garcia interview method for former divas, shine theory and how the Horsewomen accentuate it, and Scarlett’s future projects. Stay tuned to the end to find out how YOU can win a copy of the book before March 2nd!

“A Diva Was a Female Version of a Wrestler,” out March 2, 2021 from Fayetteville Mafia Press

