VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Alan gets together with Benno of GRAPPL for the second part of their talk about ROH Hall of Fame, 20 years after The Era of Honor Begins. Hero, Low Ki, McGuinness, Sapolsky, more (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by GRAPPL’s Benno for part two of an all-encompassing (near four-hour) look at the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame and the 20 year anniversary of their first show. In part two of their chat, the lads discuss future potential inductees such as Chris Hero, Nigel McGuinness, Generation Next’s Strong & Aries, Low Ki, and more. It isn’t just wrestlers, as some outside the ring candidates like Gabe Sapolsky, Doug Gentry, and more are certainly worthy of consideration. After committing to their picks for the second class, Alan and Benno look back at the highs and lows of An Era of Honor Begins – the first ROH show 20 years ago! Check it out.

