VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever chat focusing on Cesaro, Gran Hamada, Garvin, Valentine, Shirai, Martel, more (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Case Lowe and Mike Spears for our latest round of Greatest Wrestler Ever discussion. Candidates looked at this time include hard-hitters Greg Valentine & Ronnie Garvin, the star of modern Joshi Io Shirai, Cesaro, Rick Martel, and the legend that is Gran Hamada. Only two months left before ballots are finalized, so it’s getting close to decision time on many candidates. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO