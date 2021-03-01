VIP AUDIO 2/28 – WKH – Ask the Editor: What are various possibilities for WWE Title scenarios going into WrestleMania? Could AEW have spent money on Big Show a better way? Which WWE wrestlers are more valuable than Big Show? (20 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers mailbag questions from VIP members for the “Ask the Editor” format. Topics include: What are various possibilities for WWE Title scenarios going into WrestleMania? Could AEW have spent money on Big Show a better way? Which WWE wrestlers are more valuable than Big Show? Does WWE have too many deserving top tier male stars to fit everyone into one-on-one matches at WrestleMania, thus they should have more Triple Threat and Fatal Four-ways?

