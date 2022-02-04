News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-31-2017) Keller & McNeill talk Rumble fallout, Orton, Cena, Styles, Corbin, Elimination Chamber hype, more with live callers (79 min.)

February 4, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-31-2017) Keller & McNeill talk Rumble fallout, Orton, Cena, Styles, Corbin, Elimination Chamber hype, more with live callers (79 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-31-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill went live right after Smackdown with caller and email contributions including the fallout from the Royal Rumble and the transition to the Elimination Chamber hype. Topics include John Cena, Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, Baron Corbin, The Miz, James Ellsworth, JBL, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*