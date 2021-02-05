News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/4 – WKH – The News: WWE Financials including more details on Peacock-WWE Network, Vince’s participation, AEW vs. NXT ratings last night including AEW’s highest demo finish ever (28 min)

February 5, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the new WWE Financials for 2020 including more details on Peacock-WWE Network, Vince McMahon’s participation in the call, and a look at the changing future of WWE distribution. Also, AEW vs. NXT ratings last night including AEW’s highest demo finish ever and some seven-day viewership totals.

