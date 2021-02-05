VIP AUDIO 2/5 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Significant progress – The artistry of Jungle Boy (47 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of Jungle Boy. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the art behind the Jungle Boy character. Specific discussion points include his progress as a star in AEW, his presentation, the song, finding his offense in the ring, his ability to sell for sympathy, the character, his relationship with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, his future, potential next feuds, the crowd reaction when fans return to arenas, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO