VIP AUDIO 2/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline #3 (May 20, 2003): Christian shows signs of being a rising star, Raw ratings, Bret interview reaction, Elizabeth’s death + early Roundtable (63 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the VIP Podcast Vault is the third-ever Wade Keller Hotline recorded for the PWTorch VIP website from May 20, 2003. It includes a rundown of news and commentary on recent happenings including these topics: Raw ratings down to 3.6, Christian shows sign of being rising star, Al Snow added to Heat announce team, Elizabeth story features on WWE Confidential, Bret Hart interview thoughts, and more.

Then after that, the first-ever attempt at a VIP Roundtable from May 17, 2003. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch staff Bruce Mitchell and Jason Powell to discuss current events at the time including previewing WWE Judgment Day PPV with Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper, John Cena in opener, the ill-fated Kevin Nash vs. Triple H main event, plus TNA talk, LOD return, and more. (NOTE: The sound quality on this Roundtable is, let’s say, a “work in progress” as we attempted to record multiple people at once in the very-early-podcast era.)

