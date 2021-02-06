VIP AUDIO 2/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Rumble fallout, Edge interacts with Roman, Belair celebrates, live callers, emails (128 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Rumble fallout. That included Edge interacting with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and returning Jey Uso. Also, Bianca Belair celebrates her win and contemplates her big decision. Also, Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn for the IC Title, and much more with live callers and mailbag.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Jan. 31, 2020 start to finish including Goldberg challenging The Fiend, Otis getting ready for Valentine’s Day date with Mandy, Super Showdown Saudi Arabia hype, another Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin match, a Fatal Four-way women’s match, Miz & Morrison movie spoof, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO