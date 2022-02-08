VIP AUDIO 2/7 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Becky-Lita, Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, Miz TV with Mysterios, Riddle vs. Seth, Women’s Chamber announced, Lashley & MVP, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Women’s Chamber announcement, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy, Miz TV with the Mysterios, Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lesnar, Lita and Becky Lynch talk about their match at the Elimination Chamber, and more.

