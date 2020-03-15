VIP AUDIO 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling joins to talk the week in canceled shows (as they happen!), his trip to wXw, Progress Top 10 matches of 2019 via @GRAPPLapp, more (180 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: What begins as a typical Will-Rich talk-fest turns into much, much more as the pair discuss the storylines, key pieces, and aspects of the Progress top 10 matches of 2019. That discussion then shifts to the news that erupted during the recording regarding travel to/from Europe, and they discuss the possible reverberations to WrestleMania weekend, OTT’s Scrappermania, and more.

Matches as rated by Grappl app:

10. David Starr/Oku vs Shigehiro Irie/WALTER

9. Ilja Dragonuv vs Cara Noir

8. Cara Noir vs Scotty Davis

7. Cara Noir vs Ilja Dragunov 2/3 Falls

6. Jordan Devlin vs Kyle Fletcher

5. Swords of Essex (c) vs. Aussie Open

4. David Starr vs Jordan Devlin

3. WALTER (C) vs Ilja Dragunov

2. Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin

1. Swords of Essex (c) vs. Aussie Open