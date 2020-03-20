VIP AUDIO 3/19 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: If a tree falls at WrestleMania – Discussion and analysis on the artistry of a crowd-less WrestleMania with special guest Tom Stoup (74 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of a crowd-less WrestleMania. On the show, Zack Heydorn and special guest Tom Stoup analyze and break down the artistry of a crowd-less WrestleMania. Specific discussion points include WWE’s current successes and failures with their empty arena shows, the importance of crowd reactions at wrestling shows, whether or not booking choices should be altered because of the lack of fan reactions, how the matches on the show should be worked and constructed, out-of-the-box ideas to present a successful show, what success is for this year’s WrestleMania, what failure looks like, and more. Enjoy!

