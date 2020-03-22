VIP AUDIO 3/22 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Comparing and contrasting the women’s revolution era to other eras in WWE, the career of Shane Douglas, the impact of the Dr. Zahorian trial on the wrestling business, thoughts on Triple H’s demotion (77 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: whether or not the women’s revolution in WWE is really a success compared to other WWE eras; the career of Shane Douglas across the WWF, WCW, and ECW; what impact the trial of Dr. Zahorian had on the WWE and the entire wrestling business; was Triple H’s recent change in title really a demotion; plus more! To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

