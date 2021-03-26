VIP AUDIO 3/25 – WKH – The News: AEW vs. NXT assessment in terms of ratings and strategy starting in April, Impact to Tuesdays, more buzz about Cody & Brandi reality series, analysis of last night’s NXT TV, more (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the Impact timeslot shift on Tuesdays, AEW vs. NXT assessment in terms of ratings and strategy starting in April, more buzz about the Cody & Brandi reality series, analysis of last night’s NXT TV, and more.
