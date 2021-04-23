VIP AUDIO 4/23 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Rich Fann cohosts to talk WM 21 and recent WWE happenings. Undertaker vs. Orton, Cena vs. JBL, Triple H vs. Batista, Belair and Ripley, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Rich Fann, cohost of “Everything with Rich Fann” and host of the PWTorch Dailycast show “The DeepDive,” amongst other shows, joins Frank to discuss WrestleMania 21 from 2005 as well as current events. The matches discussed are Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, the first Money in the Bank ladder match, Undertaker vs. Randy Orton, the unbelievable banger between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, John Cena vs. JBL for the WWE Championship, and Batista vs. Triple H for the World title. Topics are:

Eddie Guerrero’s legacy and the effect he has had on many wrestlers, and the potential future representatives of the Latin culture in WWE.

Shelton Benjamin’s participation in Money in the Bank and his potential future in WWE as well as former Hurt Business associate Cedric Alexander

Edge’s elevation as a result of Money in the Bank, how he became the ultimate opportunist, and the concept’s effect on people like the Miz and Seth Rollins.

The Undertaker’s wrestling style and is Randy Orton the “new Undertaker” in regard to his status and what does wrestling him mean to his opponents?

Is there a potential Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle match on WWE’s roster today?

John Cena and Batista’s rise and winning their first championships and how they morphed into being Hollywood stars.

The parallels to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair winning their first world championships at this year’s WrestleMania and the potential greatness of the current WWE women’s division.

