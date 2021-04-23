VIP AUDIO 4/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Crowds returning influencing booking, Cody’s isolation among EVPs, Jade Gargill, ECW One Night Stand, Omega’s persona, Kross, Triple H, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:
- When will AEW and WWE begin touring again?
- Will AEW storyline quality improve when the audience is verbally responding to segments, angles, and wrestlers?
- Does AEW have a better chance to grab a new demo?
- Who would be a good “bad cop” editor for Tony Khan?
- What’s up with Cody presenting himself in a totally separate universe from the other EVPs?
- What licensed hit songs would best fit AEW’s roster that Tony Khan should buy rights to?
- Thoughts on ECW One Night Stand I & II at the time.
- Which four wrestlers in NXT would be main eventers in AEW?
- What advice would you give to Jade Cargill to become a star?
- Would WWE be better off if Vince McMahon was focused on the XFL?
- Shouldn’t Kenny Omega be pushing his personality to 11 instead of trying to become someone else?
- Could WrestleMania 37 be divided into two separate shows – one excellent and one awful – with matches and hosts being reshuffled?
- Does Steve Austiin get a pass when it comes to the domestic abuse allegations whereas Mike Tyson and Hulk Hogan don’t get a pass when it comes to their controversies?
- Some Strongly Agree or Disagree questions about various topics including: AEW vs. WWE, Tony Khan’s reaction to being Booker of theYear, Ahmed Johnson, MLW, Enzo & Big Cass, Conrad Thompson, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend, Triple H’s booking, Raw’s ratings, Bruce Prichard.
- What is the history of notable unmaskings in pro wrestling?
- What upside to Dominic Dijakovic and Dio Maddin have?
- Did fans throw garbage at Hulk Hogan because they didn’t like him in real life or they got into the angle of his heel turn?
- Is Charlotte’s social media comment reacting to Rhea Ripey’s interference in her match evidence of her being a babyface and not really a heel after all?
- Thoughts on the presentations of Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti.
- What would bother Vince McMahon more in AEW?
- Why doesn’t Triple H book giant wrestlers in NXT
- When will Tony Khan realize Japanese comedy gimmicks doesn’t translate to the U.S.?
- Thoughts on Karrion Kross’s entrance with Scarlett and one thing to change about it.
- Could some U.S. wrestlers adapt a more New Japan style during pandemic with a reduced schedule?
- Does AEW deserve more credit for improving the stress on rankings and how they’re determined lately?
- Analysis of AEW’s factions and how they compare to historically different approaches and dynamics within factions.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply