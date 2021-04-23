VIP AUDIO 4/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Crowds returning influencing booking, Cody’s isolation among EVPs, Jade Gargill, ECW One Night Stand, Omega’s persona, Kross, Triple H, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

When will AEW and WWE begin touring again?

Will AEW storyline quality improve when the audience is verbally responding to segments, angles, and wrestlers?

Does AEW have a better chance to grab a new demo?

Who would be a good “bad cop” editor for Tony Khan?

What’s up with Cody presenting himself in a totally separate universe from the other EVPs?

What licensed hit songs would best fit AEW’s roster that Tony Khan should buy rights to?

Thoughts on ECW One Night Stand I & II at the time.

Which four wrestlers in NXT would be main eventers in AEW?

What advice would you give to Jade Cargill to become a star?

Would WWE be better off if Vince McMahon was focused on the XFL?

Shouldn’t Kenny Omega be pushing his personality to 11 instead of trying to become someone else?

Could WrestleMania 37 be divided into two separate shows – one excellent and one awful – with matches and hosts being reshuffled?

Does Steve Austiin get a pass when it comes to the domestic abuse allegations whereas Mike Tyson and Hulk Hogan don’t get a pass when it comes to their controversies?

Some Strongly Agree or Disagree questions about various topics including: AEW vs. WWE, Tony Khan’s reaction to being Booker of theYear, Ahmed Johnson, MLW, Enzo & Big Cass, Conrad Thompson, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend, Triple H’s booking, Raw’s ratings, Bruce Prichard.

What is the history of notable unmaskings in pro wrestling?

What upside to Dominic Dijakovic and Dio Maddin have?

Did fans throw garbage at Hulk Hogan because they didn’t like him in real life or they got into the angle of his heel turn?

Is Charlotte’s social media comment reacting to Rhea Ripey’s interference in her match evidence of her being a babyface and not really a heel after all?

Thoughts on the presentations of Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti.

What would bother Vince McMahon more in AEW?

Why doesn’t Triple H book giant wrestlers in NXT

When will Tony Khan realize Japanese comedy gimmicks doesn’t translate to the U.S.?

Thoughts on Karrion Kross’s entrance with Scarlett and one thing to change about it.

Could some U.S. wrestlers adapt a more New Japan style during pandemic with a reduced schedule?

Does AEW deserve more credit for improving the stress on rankings and how they’re determined lately?

Analysis of AEW’s factions and how they compare to historically different approaches and dynamics within factions.

