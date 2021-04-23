News Ticker

April 23, 2021

VIP AUDIO 4/22 – WKH - Ask the Editor: How were 1984 WWF house shows in Minnesota different than AWA events of that era, introducing new VIP exclusive Wrestling Forum newsletters from 1980s (28 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller first discusses a new VIP feature, Wrestling Forum newsletters from the 1980s now being published digitally for the first time ever on the PWTorch VIP website. Then he answers in-depth a question about how the 1984 WWF house shows in Minnesota were different than AWA events of that era during a “wrestling war” for fan loyalty in the Twin Cities.

