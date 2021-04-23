VIP AUDIO 4/22 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann) – Part 2: Update on Mickie James and key WWE officials fired, thoughts on Resident Evil VIII demo, reviews of GCW’s rSpringBreak and Bloodsport VI from WrestleMania 37 weekend (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for part 2 of Radican Worldwide. They begin the show with an update on the Mickie James story from Part 1 where James got her belongings back from WWE inside a big black trash bag. As a result, Stephanie McMahon apologized to James on Twitter and a longtime WWE official was fired. Radican and Fann then give their thoughts on the Resident Evil VII demo. The show closes with two show reviews from WrestleMania 37 weekend as Radican and Fann look at rSpringBreak and Bloodsport VI.

