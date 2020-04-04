VIP AUDIO 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (4-2-15) WrestleMania 31 fallout, more or less pressure on Reigns, is WWE vs. WCW finally over, future of ROH’s roster, more (89 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back to five years ago this week. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they talk with live callers & emailers about WrestleMania fall-out, TNA, ROH, New Japan, and more topics.

