VIP AUDIO 4/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (5-1-16) WWE Payback Post-Show including Reigns vs. Styles, Jericho vs. Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Natalya, KO vs. Sami, Miz vs. Cesaro (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 1, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the Payback PPV Post-Game Show with live calls and emails breaking down a claimed “New Era” for WWE with Roman Reigns vs. A.J. Styles in the main event, plus Chris Jericho vs. Dean Ambrose, Charlotte vs. Natalya, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Miz vs. Cesaro, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply