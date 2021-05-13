News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/12 – East Coast Cast #551 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Jimmy Uso returning to Smackdown, Heyman mocking Bryan on way out, Eva Marie deserving your disdain, more (93 min)

May 13, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam run down the wrestling TV news of the week. Jimmy Uso returns to Smackdown trying to earn his spot at the table. Paul Heyman mocks Daniel Bryan on his way out. Raw refuses to be a good show. Eva Marie deserves your disdain, but for the right reasons. Thoughts on Isiah “Swerve” Scott’s new faction, Hit Row. AEW Blood and Guts observations, live calls, and more.

