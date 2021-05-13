VIP AUDIO 5/12 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (10/6/1991): Eddie Gilbert talk, Meltzer (101 min)

News Ticker

May 12, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 6, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#130) hosted by John Arezzi featuring “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert (ECW’s first booker prior to Paul Heyman) and Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer discussing the latest steroid scandal news, plus new updates from Donny Liable and live caller questions headed into the WWF Survivor Series including Hulk Hogan vs. Undertaker insider spoilers.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

