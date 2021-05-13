VIP AUDIO 5/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Cody’s American Dream promo, Miro beats Darby, Bucks disband SCU, Stadium Stampede challenge, live callers, emails (146 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite. They begin with a discussion on Miro beating Darby for the TNT Title, and then analyze the pros and cons of Cody’s “American Dream” patriot promo. From there, they take live calls and discuss many other aspects of the newsworthy episode of Dynamite including the Stadium Stampede challenge, The Young Bucks disbanding SCU, Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata, the premature ending to Pac vs. Orange Cassidy and the decision to do a three-way, and more. In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they read and react to a half dozen emails about Dynamite.

