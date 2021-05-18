VIP AUDIO 5/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Lashley’s open challenge and Kofi’s big night, Charlotte, Alexa, Morrison, live callers, emails (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Kofi Kingston scoring two big wins over Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley in one night, and what it is supposed to mean and whether it can work. They also discuss the latest with Riddle & Orton, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte vs. Asuka, Rhea Ripley, John Morrison commenting on zombies, Adnan Virk, and much more with live callers and emails including songs about U.S. States.

